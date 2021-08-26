Google Pay to let Indian users open fixed deposits on its platform

Google Pay has announced it will be working on offering fixed deposits (FDs) on its platform with the help of a India-based fintech startup Setu.
Setu is an application programming interface (API) infrastructure startup, which offers APIs across bill payments, savings, credit, and payments. Initially, the digital payment platform will offer FDs of small finance banks like Equitas Small Finance Bank. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, are also in the pipeline, said a report by Mint. For this, users will have to complete an Aadhaar-based KYC (Know Your Customer) through a one-time password (OTP).
Setu has already created a testing version on the platform that offers various tenors for FDs including 7-29 days, 30-45 days, 46-90 days, 91-180 days, 181-364 days, and 365 days, with interest rates ranging from 3.5% for the shortest FD to 6.35% for the one-year FD. According to media reports, Google Pay has 150 million monthly active users in India.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions