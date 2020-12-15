|
GoDaddy to acquire payments processor Poynt

Wednesday 16 December 2020 13:38 CET | News

GoDaddy is acquiring payments processor Poynt for USD 320 million upfront and up to USD 45 million in deferred payments.

Poynt offers in-store and online payment processing for merchants, as well as virtual terminal services for phone and keyed-in payments.

The acquisition will boost GoDaddy’s connection to merchants that use its Websites + Marketing platform and Woo Commerce. Furthermore, it will bring GoDaddy to physical stores via POS terminals, including both third-party terminals and smartphone payment apps and card readers.


