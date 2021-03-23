|
Gerlionti selects Nets to develop its digital payment system

Tuesday 23 March 2021 14:16 CET | News

Gerlionti, a Luxembourg-based payments company, has selected Nets Estonia to support the development of its digital payment system, GerliPay.

GerliPay is Gerlionti’s digital payment solution for startups, SMEs, and large corporates, designed to provide customer-centric financial services. The platform will enable remote onboarding, business payment cards and salary payouts, multi-currencies, direct debits and more.

Nets Estonia will provide Gerlionti with its solution, alongside its scalable processing services, enabling GerliPay to offer payments and instant issuing.

GerliPay will be accessible to European markets both online and via mobile apps from summer 2021.


