Gcash teams with Ayannah to boost remittances in the Philippines

Monday 9 August 2021 15:26 CET | News

Mobile wallet provider GCash has partnered with Philippines based fintech Ayannah to provide accessible financial services.

 

Through the partnership, the companies will be introducing GCash Padala, a new remittance service, should enable GCash’s 40 million+ users with transferring funds to non-app users. GCash Padala is reportedly a more affordable way for people to remit funds from their mobile devices even if the recipient does not have an active digital wallet or mobile banking account.

The recipients are able to claim their cash via thousands of remittance agents that are part of Ayannah’s large and fast-growing network of remittance partners. GCash Padala recipients may also claim their cash at more than 2,000 participating Tambunting, Panalo Express, and VIP Center branches, with Ayannah reportedly adding thousands more across the Philippines within the next few weeks.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, product launch, remittances, mobile money, e-wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: India
Payments & Commerce

