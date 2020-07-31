Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Galileo integrates with Plaid

Friday 31 July 2020 14:03 CET | News

US-based fintech Galileo has integrated with Plaid for ACH transfer setup. 

With this integration, joint clients of both platforms may offer their customers a way to connect their bank accounts and initiate ACH transfers. Therefore, clients must still integrate with both Galileo and Plaid, but the Plaid integration is simplified.

Founded in 2000, Galileo is a payment processors and program managers in US. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Galileo, Plaid, US, fintech, ACH, banks, payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like