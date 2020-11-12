|
News

Fundraising platform TapSimple signs Cancer Research UK to support cashless donations

Thursday 12 November 2020 13:05 CET | News

Fundraising platform TapSimple has added Cancer Research UK to its portfolio to help the charity raise funds using contactless technology.

Cancer Research UK will be able to receive digital donations from supporters, via TapSimple’s device, the Clip. The technology facilitates Contactless and Chip & Pin donations when paired with the TapSimple app, helping charities to raise more for great causes. The startup’s reporting dashboard can be leveraged to create campaigns, manage teams and volunteers, and track donations.

The announcement comes following TapSimple’s growth; founded in 2018, the startup is a Trusted Supplier of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations and has already worked with Macmillan, the NSPCC, Children with Cancer UK, and Christian Aid. The business has signed 50 new clients since September 2020.

The charity will be trialling the use of TapSimple’s contactless devices in selected Cancer Research UK shops, as well as with local fundraising groups and corporate partners.


