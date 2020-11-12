Fundraising platform TapSimple signs Cancer Research UK to support cashless donations

Fundraising platform TapSimple has added Cancer Research UK to its portfolio to help the charity raise funds using contactless technology.
Cancer Research UK will be able to receive digital donations from supporters, via TapSimple’s device, the Clip. The technology facilitates Contactless and Chip & Pin donations when paired with the TapSimple app, helping charities to raise more for great causes. The startup’s reporting dashboard can be leveraged to create campaigns, manage teams and volunteers, and track donations.
The announcement comes following TapSimple’s growth; founded in 2018, the startup is a Trusted Supplier of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations and has already worked with Macmillan, the NSPCC, Children with Cancer UK, and Christian Aid. The business has signed 50 new clients since September 2020.
The charity will be trialling the use of TapSimple’s contactless devices in selected Cancer Research UK shops, as well as with local fundraising groups and corporate partners.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions