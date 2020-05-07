Sections
News

FSS, Fair Play to bring online payment acquiring services to the Czech Republic

Wednesday 29 April 2020 04:52 CET | News

FSS Technologies, a global payments products and solutions provider, has teamed up with Fairplay Pay, a Czech Republic-based payments provider specialising in SEPA and domestic transactions for its full-stack online Acquiring suite.

Under the umbrella of the partnership, Fair Play will deploy the FSS Payment Gateway and Merchant Hub for online payment processing and transaction settlement. FSS will host the Payment Gateway and Merchant on FSSNeT, its global payment processing centre. Furthermore, it will assume a single mantle of accountability for authorisation, processing, clearing, and settlement of ecommerce transactions.

The FSS Payment Gateway offers a platform for payment acceptance via support for a range of alternate non-card payment methods. Moreover, it provides merchant lifecycle management functionalities and services including 3DS 2.0 authentication, real-time fraud prevention, and advanced analytics.

Fair Play was founded in 2016 by a team of professionals from banking, investment, digital encryption and finance and licensed by the Czech National Bank in 2017. It grew up as a fintech start-up, aiming to bring a new level of corporate financial services for European merchants.

Keywords: FSS, Fair Play, online payment acquiring, merchants, acquiring, fintech, SEPA, Czech Republic, banking, domestic payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Czech Republic
