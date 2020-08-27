Sections
News

FSS, Airpay to onboard Indian MSMEs onto digital payments

Thursday 27 August 2020 15:34 CET | News

India-based payments processing company FSS and omnichannel platform Airpay have announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate electronic payments acceptance by MSMEs. 

The alliance is a part of the company’s global strategy to bring banks and payment aggregators onto FSS Embark – its omni-channel acquirer platform - to build an inclusive digital payment services ecosystem that efficiently caters to the MSME segment. Airpay would be responsible for first-mile enablement – for acquiring, onboarding, technology enablement and providing ongoing support to MSMEs – whilst FSS would be responsible for last-mile single window transaction processing.  

Financial Software and Systems (FSS) offers powers retail delivery channels including ATM, POS, Internet and Mobile as well as back-end functions including cards management, reconciliation, settlement, merchant management and device monitoring.

Airpay is a financial services platform that enables payments and the larger financial ecosystem of the merchant. Airpay has developed a suite of payment processing solutions focusing on both payer present and payer-not-present transactions across a variety of sales channels. Airpay’s platform give merchants the ability to manage the end-to-end (customer, merchant and financial institution) processes.


Keywords: FSS, Airpay, financial services, omnichannel platform, digital payments, Asia, India, APAC, transaction processing, MSME, ATM, POS, ecommerce,
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: India
Payments & Commerce

