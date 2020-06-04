Sections
News

FSS adds digital tools to empower SMEs

Thursday 4 June 2020 09:36 CET | News

FSS, the global digital payments solution provider and processor, has added to its ecommerce payment gateway new value service capabilities to bring more merchants online.

The payments provider has upgraded its payments gateway with some added features and benefits such as QR codes, faster go-to-market capability for merchants with support for additional shopping carts, the addition of credit cards and wallets, and advanced risk-based authentications tools to reduce fraud losses.

FSS enables acquirers to expand reach among medium and small merchants, allowing them to sell digitally. The service is branded PayNoW and will empower small and micro-businesses with a range of easy-to-use, cost-efficient tools to accept payments online. Via its web store, merchants are enabled to use predefined templates to build their online presence without the need for technical or coding experience, thus allowing them to go digital instantly.

In addition, FSS Payment Gateway facilitates wallet coverage by enabling customers to use Samsung Pay to pay for goods and services at the checkout. Also, it is now certified by American Express, enabling merchants to accept payments via AMEX cards. The Payment Gateway allows low-risk transactions to pass without entering one-time passcodes, whilst higher-risk transactions are stepped up for further authentication. Merchants benefit from lower cart abandonment and reduced fraud loss. FSS 3DS Server is certified by major card schemes including Visa and Mastercard.


Keywords: FSS, payment gateway, SMEs, digital tools, solution provider, merchants, QR codes, credit cards, wallets, risks, authentication, fraud, acquirers, online payments, 3DS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
