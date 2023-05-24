Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Freemarket secures investment from Baird Capital

Wednesday 24 May 2023 14:14 CET | News

UK-based cross-border payments and currency exchange platform Freemarket has announced it secured an investment from Baird Capital.

 

As per the press release, Freemarket intends to use the growth capital investment to boost its growth and international expansion. Moreover, part of the sum will be provided as a partial cash-out to the company’s stakeholders. The financial specifics of Baird Capital’s investment in Freemarket have not been made public. 

Baird Capital’s investment in Freemarket is consistent with the company’s line of investments in fintechs in the B2B sector. As Michael Holgate, Partner with Baird Capital's Global Private Equity team, stated in the official press release, they aim to further support Freemarket’s growth plans.

As the direct private investment arm of Robert W. Baird & Co., Baird Capital oversees two investment platforms, Global Private Equity and US Venture Capital, and makes investments in B2B technology and services-focused enterprises all around the world. Additionally, via its teams in the US, Europe, and Asia, Baird Capital also provides operational assistance. 

 

UK-based cross-border payments and currency exchange platform Freemarket has announced it secured an investment from Baird Capital.


How multilateral platforms in payments aid businesses

Multilateral platforms in payments offer businesses from multiple jurisdictions the option to process cross-border transactions unburdened by any local obligations and challenges that implementing such platforms might include.

From a business perspective, using a multilateral platform can provide a series of benefits. For example, these platforms incorporate liquidity management features that enable businesses to have visibility over their liquidities. From a compliance point of view, such platforms integrate AML and KYC checks that can ward off fraudulent transactions. What is more, through their design, multilateral platforms in payments mitigate system weaknesses by eliminating system reliance on single points of failure.

What does Freemarket do? 

Freemarket offers its clients a B2B cross-border payments platform that allows them to send payments in 140 currencies to over 100 countries, and its services can be accessed through a single API integration.

Freemarket Liquidity Network ensures treasury payments, liquidity management as well as intra-company transfers. Apart from providing a cross-border payments platform, the company’s solutions also cover treasury management, risk management, and FX optimisation.

For more information about Freemarket, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, expansion, fintech, cross-border payments, transactions , regulation, AML, KYC, B2B payments, API, treasury, FX
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Baird Capital, Freemarket
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Baird Capital

|

Freemarket

|
Discover all the Company news on Baird Capital and other articles related to Baird Capital in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like