News

Flutterwave raises USD 170 mln in Series C round

Wednesday 10 March 2021 14:59 CET | News

US-based payment service provider Flutterwave has announced that it has raised USD 170 million in a Series C round, valuing the company over USD 1 billion.

Avenir Growth Capital and Tiger Global led the round. New and existing investors who participated include DST Global, Early Capital Berrywood, Green Visor Capital, Greycroft Capital, Insight Ventures, PayPal, Salesforce Ventures, Tiger Management, and Worldpay FIS 9yards Capital.

According to TechCrunch, the Series C round comes a year after Flutterwave closed its USD 35 million Series B. The company also raised USD 20 million in a Series A in 2018. In total, Flutterwave has raised USD 225 million.


