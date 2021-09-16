|
Flutterwave partners with Currencycloud

Thursday 16 September 2021

Flutterwave, a US-based payment technology company, has teamed up with payment service provider, Currencycloud, in order to accelerate the launch of their payment network in Europe and the US.

The partnership enables Flutterwave to enhance its services to customers by enabling them to receive money globally via unique virtual accounts. The partnership with Currencycloud will allow Flutterwave’s merchants seamless and quick access to send and receive money transfers.

The Currencycloud API has been incorporated into Flutterwave’s solution and is available to existing and new customers. In addition, the partnership will enable merchants access to receive payments by channels other than debit cards, further providing more options for merchants worldwide.


online payments, partnership, API
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
