Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Flipkart reveals new payment method to reduce order returns and cancellations

Friday 17 July 2020 12:00 CET | News

Flipkart has launched a new payment method that lets customers pay some amount for a product and the balance on delivery, aiming to reduce returns and cancellations.

In an email to sellers, the Walmart-owned ecommerce company said ‘Part-Payment’ would encourage pre-paid transactions. Business standard reports that customers can pay the remaining amount in cash when a product is delivered or either by online transaction. The rate card will remain the same for 'part payment' orders.

Flipkart told sellers ‘Part-Payment’ would help them get higher GMV (gross merchandise value) growth and reduce cancellations. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Flipkart, payments, order returns, online transactions, ecommerce, GMV
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like