Flipkart and Davinta partner to offer Buy Now, Pay Later facilities

Monday 20 September 2021 14:16 CET | News

Flipkart, an India-based ecommerce company, has partnered with payment service provider, Davinta, to offer Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) credit solutions to all its retailers.

With more than 60,000 small businesses in India, a majority of whom struggle to get access to traditional credit, BNPL offers financial inclusion and provides credit access to these small businesses. As the economy recovers back to normal and the festive season is coming up, consumer demand is increasing and so is the demand for credit among retailers, Flipkart says.

The partnership will allow retailers to unlock themselves from cash constraints while purchasing supplies and benefit from one-click credit access.


Keywords: partnership, BNPL, online payments, instalment payments, Flipkart
