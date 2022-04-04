|
Flink to set up debut date in Colombia, its second LATAM market

Monday 4 April 2022

Mexico-based investment platform Flink has scheduled its anticipated debut on its second LATAM market, Colombia, for June 2022.

Flink is an investment platform that allows users to buy fractions of shares of US listed companies, catering to first-time investors and individuals with limited investment funds. Customers can start trading with a minimum of MXN 30 (approximately USD 1.51) and can choose from a variety of US popular stocks, including Amazon, Tesla, and Apple.

The platform emerged in 2017 and, so far, has raised a total of USD 70 million through Series A and Series B funding rounds led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, and others. 

Flink amassed over 1.6 million customers in its home country Mexico, of which 80% have made their first ever investment through the app. The startup caters to all investors but focuses on younger demographics, especially Gen Z and Millennials, looking for alternative ways to boost their income.  
Its expansion to Colombia aims to bring the same free-of-commissions service, following an agreement signed in February 2022, to acquire stockbroker and mobile saving app Ualet.

