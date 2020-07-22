Sections
News

Flexiti, Mobilia agrees on buy now pay later financing solution

Wednesday 22 July 2020 11:32 CET | News

Flexiti Financial has announced that Mobilia, a Canada-based retailer of modern furniture for the home, agreed to launch its omnichannel 0% interest financing solution.

Flexiti is a provider of POS consumer financing solutions for retailers, and with Flexiti's buy now pay later solution implementation at Mobilia, customers will be able to apply for a FlexitiCard in-store or online and receive a response within minutes. 

Upon approval, the FlexitiCard can immediately be used to make purchases. This is a fully automated and 100% paperless process, and it offers qualified customers a revolving credit line and flexible payment plans with 0% interest financing options, eliminating the need to reapply for financing for future purchases. In addition, Mobilia customers will be able to apply for and make purchases with their FlexitiCard online starting in September, with in-store functionality launching this fall.


More: Link


Keywords: Flexiti, agreement, buy now pay later, financing solution, Mobilia, omnichannel, retail, online services, credit line
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
