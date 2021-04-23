|
FIS, Flutterwave partner to payment processing capabilities in South Africa and Nigeria

Friday 23 April 2021 15:13 CET | News

FIS has announced a partnership with Fultterwave to expand its payment processing capabilities across markets in South Africa and Nigeria.

FIS has secured a domestic acquiring license in Malaysia to provide its Worldpay payment processing platform. In South Africa and Nigeria, FIS is offering domestic payment processing services through Flutterwave, which graduated from the FIS fintech accelerator programme in 2016, and has processed over 140 million transactions to date, valued at USD 9 billion.

Merchants doing business in these countries will be able to take advantage of Worldpay's acquiring capabilities which includes authorisation, clearing and settlement, dispute management, and data.


Keywords: FIS, Flutterwave, merchants, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: South Africa
