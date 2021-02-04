|
Fintech ZEN partners with SIA to enhance financial services for ecommerce in Europe

Thursday 4 February 2021 13:51 CET | News

ZEN has partnered with SIA to bring a digital financial solution to consumers and entrepreneurs in 32 European countries, including the UK.

According to the press release, in addition to a multi-currency current account combined with Mastercard payment cards, ZEN offers exclusive benefits, including attractive money back or 1-year extension of the manufacturer’s warranty for consumers, as well as lack of chargeback claims for entrepreneurs and payments instantly reaching their account following their clients’ online purchases. ZEN’s offer is available via the online transaction service and the mobile app in a transparent subscription model. 

Furthermore, ZEN has launched its new online payment cards platform choosing SIA as its technology partner. With this agreement, SIA’s digital infrastructure will manage the processing of transactions made using physical and virtual payment cards issued by ZEN for online and offline payments in over 150 currencies. 

The infrastructure will include an advanced service for the fraud prevention and management service and card tokenization services. Consequently, as from now, ZEN clients will be able to add their own card to their Apple Pay and Google Pay wallets.


