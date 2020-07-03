Sections
News

Financing platform DigniFi raises USD 14 mln

Friday 3 July 2020 12:42 CET | News

DigniFi, an US-based platform for financing auto repair, has raised USD 14 million in Series A funding from BuildGroup and Exor Seeds.

DigniFi also signed an agreement with Neuberger Berman Private Equity to buy USD 275 million in assets, which will allow it to grow its network of 5,000 auto service centers. Exor Seeds is the venture arm of Exor N.V., which is the holding company of the Agnelli family, the controlling shareholders of Fiat Chrysler.

The company’s CEO shared in a press release that after months of financial uncertainty, Americans are eager to get back to work and many will need their cars in working order to do that. And DigniFi’s network of auto service centers has grown by 500 locations over the last 90 days, spurred by this rising demand.




Keywords: DigniFi, Neuberger Berman Private Equity, Exor Seeds, financing platform, auto repair, automotive, auto payments, funding round, US
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
