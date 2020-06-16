Sections
News

Finance app Fincy secures USD 15.32 mln funding round

Tuesday 16 June 2020 13:08 CET | News

Singapore-based personal finance app Fincy has secured USD 15.32 mln in funding from its parent company GBCI Ventures.

 

Fincy plans to use the funding for building its presence in Singapore and accelerating its user base and infrastructure growth, first across Southeast Asia, followed by the rest of Asia. It also plans to establish a base in the Central Business District, where it will add 50 new talents into its technology, product development, compliance, sales and marketing team, with a USD 1.39 mln allocation.

Launched in 2019, the app aims to provide an affordable alternative to existing financial services, starting with simplifying currency exchange via a multi-currency wallet. It also enables users to build their own social networks in-app and make contactless mobile payments. In the coming weeks, Fincy will be finalising an external funding round.

More: Link


