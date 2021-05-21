FCA extends deadline for Strong Customer Authentication

This further 6-month extension is to ensure minimal disruption to merchants and consumers, and recognises ongoing challenges facing the industry to be ready by the previous 14 September 2021 deadline. The new 14 March 2022 deadline is the latest the FCA expects full SCA compliance for ecommerce transactions.
The FCA previously agreed to give firms extra time to implement SCA for card-based ecommerce transactions in response to concerns about industry readiness, and to limit the impact on consumers and merchants. They also provided an additional 6-month extension in response to the coronavirus crisis. The financial authority welcomes the implementation of SCA solutions which protect consumers while minimising the potential for disruption to customers and merchants. The FCA still expects firms to continue to take robust action to reduce the risk of fraud.
