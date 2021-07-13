|
FastPay becomes an AvidXchange company

Tuesday 13 July 2021 12:09 CET | News

FastPay, a provider of payments automation solutions for the media industry, has joined AvidXchange, a provider of accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for the middle market.

Through this deal, AvidXchange expands its portfolio of automated payments technologies and services to middle market companies across the media landscape in the US.

FastPay will become known as ‘FastPay, an AvidXchange company’, and will be led by Secil Baysal who will take on the role of SVP/GM of Media.

Other recent acquisitions made by AvidXchange include Core Associates (‘Core Associates, an AvidXchange company’), the makers of TimberScan and complementary AP solutions for construction industry professionals; and BankTEL (‘BankTEL, an AvidXchange company’), a provider of accounting solutions to more than 20% of banks across the US.


