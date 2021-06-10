Facebook launches in app QR code person-to-person payments in the US

The feature allows users to send or request money through Facebook Pay, even if they are not Facebook friends. The feature can be found under the ‘Facebook Pay’ section in the settings of the Messenger app, where users will be presented with a personalised QR code. Facebook informed that the codes will work between any Messenger users in the US, and won’t require a separate payment app, any sort of contact entry, or upload process to get started.
Users who want to be able to send and receive money in Messenger have to have a Visa or Mastercard debit card, a PayPal account, or one of the supported prepaid cards or government-issued cards, in order to use the payments feature. They will also need to set their preferred currency to US dollars in the app.
The QR code feature is also available from the Facebook Pay section of the main Facebook app.
