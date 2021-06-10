|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Facebook launches in app QR code person-to-person payments in the US

Friday 11 June 2021 14:56 CET | News

Facebook has announced the launch of QR code person-to-person payments inside its Messenger app in the US. 

The feature allows users to send or request money through Facebook Pay, even if they are not Facebook friends. The feature can be found under the ‘Facebook Pay’ section in the settings of the Messenger app, where users will be presented with a personalised QR code. Facebook informed that the codes will work between any Messenger users in the US, and won’t require a separate payment app, any sort of contact entry, or upload process to get started.

Users who want to be able to send and receive money in Messenger have to have a Visa or Mastercard debit card, a PayPal account, or one of the supported prepaid cards or government-issued cards, in order to use the payments feature. They will also need to set their preferred currency to US dollars in the app.

The QR code feature is also available from the Facebook Pay section of the main Facebook app.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords:
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like