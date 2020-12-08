|
Fabrick, Nets partner to bring instant payments to life

Tuesday 8 December 2020 12:07 CET | News

Italy-based company Fabrick has partnered with Nets to launch a strategic partnership for creating products, services, and new ecosystem business opportunities in the instant payments space.

According to the press release, the initiative comes as instant payments are driving a transformational shift in the payments landscape, meeting the demands of consumers for immediate and secure payments. Therefore, leveraging the strengths of their respective technologies and platforms, Fabrick and Nets aim to develop innovative solutions that deliver new revenue streams for new and existing clients, such as Slovenian payment processing company Bankart.

Fabrick and Nets have previously cooperated with Bankart on the successful development and launch of Flik, the instant payment solution for Slovenia, which combined Fabrick’s wallet running on Nets’ Instant Payment solution. 

Furthermore, Fabrick's mission is to build and enable innovative projects and support the dialogue and collaboration between new fintech players, large corporations, and traditional players in the financial industry.



Keywords: Fabrick, Nets, business partnership, instant payments, Bankart, digital wallet, fintech, online payments, Open Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online Payments
Countries: World
