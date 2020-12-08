Fabrick, Nets partner to bring instant payments to life

According to the press release, the initiative comes as instant payments are driving a transformational shift in the payments landscape, meeting the demands of consumers for immediate and secure payments. Therefore, leveraging the strengths of their respective technologies and platforms, Fabrick and Nets aim to develop innovative solutions that deliver new revenue streams for new and existing clients, such as Slovenian payment processing company Bankart.
Fabrick and Nets have previously cooperated with Bankart on the successful development and launch of Flik, the instant payment solution for Slovenia, which combined Fabrick’s wallet running on Nets’ Instant Payment solution.
Furthermore, Fabrick's mission is to build and enable innovative projects and support the dialogue and collaboration between new fintech players, large corporations, and traditional players in the financial industry.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions