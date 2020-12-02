|
News

EVONET Global raises USD 30 mln in Series A funding round

Wednesday 2 December 2020 15:29 CET | News

Wallet network aggregator EVONET Global has raised USD 30 million in a Series A funding round.

According to the press release, the EVONET Global platform aims to create a new revenue stream and boost the competitive advantage of connected mobile wallet partners by offering digitised financial services and cross-border retail payment services.

The proceeds will be used to set up a platform for financial services to support interoperability among mobile wallet operators, QR code acquirers, and financial service providers. Once established, the platform will enable cross-border retail payment transactions and digitised financial services such as remittance, insurance, and other services on mobile wallets globally.


Keywords: EVONET Global, funding round, funding, Series A, payment services, mobile wallet, cross-border retail, QR code, remittance, insurance
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
