News

EVO, OTI partner to provide contactless payment solutions for unattended retail

Thursday 27 August 2020 13:04 CET | News

EVO Payments has partnered with On Track Innovations (OTI) to provide payment solutions to independent software vendors (ISVs) and merchants focused on unattended retail. 

According to the press release, the partnership will benefit a broad range of unattended applications, including kiosks, automated retail, laundromats, vending machines, micromarkets, EV charging stations, games, digital air and vacuum machines, transit, and more.

Therefore, through the collaboration, EVO and OTI will offer EMV-certified solutions that shorten integration and time to market, enabling ISVs and their respective merchants to accept cashless and contactless payments within their businesses.

The complete line of modular, cashless, and contactless payment solutions and components includes payment readers, controllers, cloud-based management systems, and more.

More: Link


Keywords: EVO Payments, On Track Innovations, OTI, payment solutions, independent software vendors, ISVs, merchants, unattended retail, kiosks, automated retail, vending machines, micromarkets, EV, cashless payments, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
