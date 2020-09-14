epay to manage transactions between Microsoft and retailers for Xbox-related subscriptions

According to the press release, the partnership will facilitate the sales of Games Pass Ultimate and Xbox All Access subscriptions worldwide. Additionally, the two offerings will cover the following:
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – includes Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Live Gold, and Microsoft’s recently announced Cloud Gaming that provides consumers access to more than 100 AAA console games streamable to their mobile Android devices in 22 markets for one low monthly price on a recurring monthly subscription basis.
Xbox All Access – provides qualifying consumers with their choice of an Xbox One console and accessories plus a recurring monthly subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The All Access subscription is billed to the consumer monthly with the cost of the console bundled with the gaming content. The consumer has no up front costs for the console at the point of purchase.
Furthermore, prior to the announcement, epay processed mobile top-ups and other transactions at telecommunications retailers worldwide and also managed the distribution of Xbox’s digital gaming content. Leveraging these connections and the open accessibility of Euronet’s REV Payments Cloud, epay now will provide processing and settlement services between the two parties for sales of Games Pass Ultimate and Xbox All Access in the mobile operator’s physical and online stores.
Overall, the agreement enables epay to help Microsoft reach an exploding new cloud-based mobile gaming market. With rising smartphone usage and introduction of 5G networks, studies suggest mobile games will generate revenues of USD 77.2 billion in 2020 worldwide (growing 13.3% year on year).
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions