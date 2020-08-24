Sections
News

EML, Laybuy to launch 0% interest 'Buy Now Pay, Later' solution in Australia and the UK

Monday 24 August 2020 14:57 CET | News

Australia-based payments company EML has partnered with Laybuy to launch a ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ payments solution for retailers in-store and online. 

According to the press release, the offering will be available across Australia, with plans of also expanding to the UK soon. Purchases can be paid off in 6 instalments with 0% interest or fees (unless payments are late) as the costs are passed onto the merchant.

Moreover, aligned to EML's Acceleration Strategy, this partnership, launching in Q2 FY21, also provides infrastructure to the fintech industry such as EML Issuing, Processing, EMLControlPay (real-time transaction decision making), and the Pays (issuing, storing and usage of tokenised cards for payments).

Laybuy is a New Zealand-based 'Buy Now, Pay Later' service which partners with over 5,600 merchants across the country. Laybuy is also available in the United Kingdom and Australia. 

Keywords: EML, Laybuy, Australia, ‘Buy Now Pay Later’, retailers, instalments, instalment payments, merchant, fintech, tokenised cards
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Australia
