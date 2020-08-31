Sections
News

Egypt launches national trial of digital platform for government services

Tuesday 1 September 2020 12:33 CET | News

Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has announced the month-long nationwide trial of the Digital Egypt platform.

Ministry representatives explained that a citizen can pay the required service fees through electronic payment methods, using credit cards, and mobile wallets. Officials indicated that the ministry intends to launch a mobile application in the coming weeks to facilitate the process of accessing these services, which will also be available through Egypt Post offices.

Users only need to be physically present at an office to verify their identity and receive the power of attorney. This requirement runs alongside an application, launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice, which solves the problem of overcrowding at offices providing notary services. The application allows citizens to determine the appropriate off-peak time to present themselves at the office to obtain the service.


