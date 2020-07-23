Sections
News

Ecommerce platform Sorabel to shut down by end of July

Monday 27 July 2020 14:50 CET | News

Indonesia-based fashion ecommerce platform Sorabel has confirmed to be shutting down by the end of July 2020.

Thus, the company joins the list of startups that were forced to end their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sorabel explained that it did its best to save the business, but had had to go through liquidation.

The liquidation process includes the disbandment of the organisation by a liquidator followed by debt collection and asset distributions to claimants, as per E27.co.In addition, the management promised to help employees find a new job from the investors’ network of more than 100 companies.


More: Link


Keywords: Indonesia, ecommerce, Sorabel, liquidation, startups, COVID-19, pandemic
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Indonesia
