Ebury enrols in Amazon Payment Service Provider Programme

The programme was first introduced by the giant American retailer in 2021 as part of its efforts to become a safe and trusted store for both customers and sellers.
Ebury provides cross-border services through its platform, which Amazon marketplace sellers can now choose from different collection accounts in 10 currencies to receive funds in their local currency from Amazon. The new FX capabilities also enable businesses to successfully repatriate funds, while mitigating FX risks for both sellers and suppliers, delivering enhanced security and price stability.
The UK cross-border ecommerce platform offers great currency options in its collection services, with forward capabilities that help clients hedge FX risk exposures. These capabilities are designed to provide ecommerce businesses the confidence to further invest in international operations, even during times of high economic volatility, and still be successful.
UK fintech Ebury provides financial services tailored to SMEs and midcaps. It specialises in international payments and collections, offering foreign exchange activity in more than 130 currencies for major and emerging markets, as well as cash management strategies, trade finance, and FX risk management.
Founded in 2009, the company has grown its global presence so that now it counts for almost 30 offices in 20 different countries and a total number of 1,300 employees.
At the same time, Amazon is one of the biggest corporations in the world, focusing on ecommerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Its online marketplace is the preferred online shopping platform in the United States and also provides additional services for merchants looking to sell their products on the popular platform.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions