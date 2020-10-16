|
EBANX announces expansion to Central America, launches EBANX GO in LATAM

Friday 16 October 2020 14:47 CET | News

Brazil-based fintech company EBANX has announced its expansion to Central America and the launch of EBANX GO within the LATAM region.

The initiative called Push LatAm was announced at the Latin America Summit, and it comprises operations in five new countries within LATAM and multiple services with cross-border and local payment processing.

EBANX GO is a prepaid card that offers a digital payments account in a partnership with Visa, to other markets in the region. EBANX’ expansion to Central America will start in Panama, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, and Guatemala. Paraguay is also a destination. These five new markets will add to the current nine where the company already operates – Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Bolivia, and Ecuador.

Besides the geographical expansion, Push LatAm also consists of model expansion. By combining cross-border and local processing services within the same territories, this new model will allow local settlements for merchants.


