EBA CLEARING, Iberpay launch interoperable SEPA Request-to-Pay services

Tuesday 15 June 2021 14:29 CET | News

EBA CLEARING and Spain-based payments services company Iberpay have announced that they have launched two interoperable services to process messages and provide functionalities that comply with the new SEPA Request-to-Pay 

PSPs and other service providers adhering to the new SEPA scheme may now exchange SRTP messages across Europe due to the connection between the real-time messaging systems of EBA CLEARING and Iberpay.

According to the press release, the SEPA Request-to-Pay scheme is the set of operating rules, messages, and technical elements that allows a payee to request the initiation of a payment from a payer before the exchange of the funds. The development of the scheme was taken forward by the European Payments Council following a call to action by the Euro Retail Payments Board in November 2018 to analyse and prepare the exploitation of the request to pay functionality.


Keywords: SEPA, European Payments Council, Request to Pay, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Europe
