News

EasyTransfer and Tencent provide tuition payments for Chinese students

Friday 29 October 2021 14:51 CET | News

China-based tuition payments platform EasyTransfer has partnered with communications platform Tencent to offer overseas Chinese students online tuition payments.

The newly launched official WeChat mini programme, WeRemit Tuition Pay, allows students to pay university tuition and other expenses using WeChat Pay’s payment infrastructure.

Over 700,000 Chinese students study overseas each year, according to China’s Ministry of Education. WeRemit Tuition Pay’s system on WeChat lets students register their payment institution from a list of 1,200 universities and schools across 80 countries, including the UK, Australia, Canada, and the US Student’s transfer fees are capped at USD 28.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, online payments, WeChat Pay, cross-border payments, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: China
