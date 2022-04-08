|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Dwolla rolls out Virtual Account Number feature

Friday 8 April 2022 14:29 CET | News

US-based fintech Dwolla has released Virtual Account Numbers (VANs) to unlock the connection between banks and fitnechs.

Using Dwolla's technology, businesses can transfer funds to and from a Dwolla Balance (digital wallet) directly from any ACH-enabled platform using a unique account and routing number. This is where VANs streamline and simplify workflows. VANs allow a Dwolla Balance to receive funds from multiple sources, such as payroll systems and mobile wallets, not just bank accounts. Funds can also be tracked based on which VAN the sender used.

VANs can simplify reconciliation by facilitating organisations track transactions and keep data discrete. Customers benefit from augmented security functionality by being able to activate or deactivate VANs and also set transaction limits. An innovative health insurance solution, Take Command, uses VANs for its new AutoPay product that enables clients' employees to pay for qualified medical expenses and health insurance premiums with tax-free funds provided by their employer.

VANs can reduce the time, effort and cost involved in sophisticated account-to-account transactions, and disburse funds from a digital wallet to a secondary business without using sub-accounts, intermediary institutions or needing a recipient's account number.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital wallet, product launch, account-to-account payment, ACH
Categories: Online Payments
Companies: Dwolla
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce News

::: more

Dwolla

|
Discover all the Company news on Dwolla and other articles related to Dwolla in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like