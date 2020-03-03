Sections
News

Dutch fintech Adyen to offer Poland's Blik payment system

Tuesday 3 March 2020 13:18 CET | News

Netherlands-based fintech Adyen has announced it will offer the Polish Payment Standard-developed Blik payment system to its customers.

The offering is also meant to be made available to online companies like Spotify, Uber and ebay. The Polish Payment Standard (PSP) was created by a group of six Polish banks. It has embedded Blik in mobile banking apps, allowing users to pay online or in stores, withdraw money from ATMs and make transfers.


Adyen serves merchant customers, pitching itself as being able to process almost any kind of payment. In 2019 it made local deals with Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as Open Banking in Britain and M-Pesa in Kenya, among others, according to Reuters.

Keywords: Adyen, Netherlands, fintech, Polish Payment Standard, Blik, payment system, online payments, Europe, financial technology
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Poland
