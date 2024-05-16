Subscribe
dLocal expands partnership with Deel

Thursday 16 May 2024 15:00 CET | News

Cross-border payment platform dLocal has announced the expansion of its partnership with Deel in a bid to provide their merged capabilities in an additional 12 countries.

By strengthening their collaboration, dLocal and Deel, a global HR and payroll platform that supports businesses advance their remote workforce capabilities, intend to deliver their services in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam in Asia, as well as Ghana, Jordan, Kenya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and the UAE in the EMEA region. Besides offering their solutions in strategic markets, dLocal is set to deliver further services, including payouts in Brazil via PIX.

dLocal and Deel’s development strategy

Initially, dLocal and Deel partnered in February 2020, however, expanded their collaboration in October 2022 to further advance their capabilities. Deel selected dLocal as its payment service provider (PSP) and integrated its payout solution to allow companies to deliver direct payouts into employees’ bank accounts in local currencies with no fees for recipients. The current announcement follows an initial deployment across 19 countries in 2022, with it resulting in a multiplying of payment volumes, an increased delivery rate, and a minimisation in payment support difficulties managed by Deel’s customer success team.

Since the beginning of their collaboration, the two companies have been committed to assisting both businesses and employees in working together and coexisting despite geographic location, while also solving compliance and payroll issues. According to Deel’s officials, by joining forces with dLocal, the company can further expand its capabilities and support its growth plans. In addition, representatives from dLocal underlined that their company focuses on facilitating advancement and opportunities for brands and individuals by connecting global enterprise merchants with market consumers across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. dLocal aims to continue its work with Deel to underscore the importance of simplified and compliant payments.

Deel

dLocal

