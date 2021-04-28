|
dLocal expands further into Southeast Asia to support merchant demand

Wednesday 28 April 2021 14:05 CET | News

dLocal has announced operations in three new countries in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

According to the press release, the initiative comes as these countries, along with the region’s other two largest economies, Indonesia and Singapore, have seen significant ecommerce growth due to their expanded digital footprint in the wake of the pandemic. The 2020 E-Conomy Report shows that ecommerce volumes in Southeast Asia reached more than USD 62 billion in 2020 alone – a 63% increase from 2019 – which has amplified the region’s impact on the global ecommerce market beyond the region’s borders.

Therefore, dLocal will provide payment capabilities for e-wallets, cash and international card payments, as well as chargebacks and refunds. Furthermore, the expansion includes the following integrations to the dLocal 360° payment platform:

  • Malaysia: dLocal has enabled merchants selling into Malaysia to accept payments from e-wallets such as Maybank2u, Boost, Grab Pay, and Touch ‘n Go, in addition to bank transfers and cash payments via 7-Eleven.

  • Philippines: Merchants serving customers in the Philippines can now accept international cards such as Visa and Mastercard, as well as card payments in up to 12 instalments and sales without a CVV.

  • Vietnam: Merchants selling into Vietnam can accept international cards such as Visa, Mastercard and UCB, as well as local credit cards and wallets such as VTC Pay, Vietcombank, Techcombank, and more.

Besides, dLocal will be also adding cash payments as well as local bank transfers in Thailand.


More: Link


Keywords: dLocal, expansion, ecommerce, merchants, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: South East Asia
