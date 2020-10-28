dLocal doubles African footprint, adds four new countries, partners with Verve and Fawry

According to the press release, the expansion comes after the company announced its expansion in Latin America and the Caribbean, with Costa Rica, The Dominican Republic, and Panama, bringing the total number of countries in which dLocal operates to 26. In addition to local Visa and Mastercard credit cards, the recent expansion includes the following integrations to the dLocal 360° payment platform:
Kenya: Merchants selling into Kenya can now accept payments from mobile money platforms mPesa and Airtel.
Senegal: Merchants expanding into Senegal can now take payments from mobile money platforms Orange and Wizall Money.
Ghana: dLocal has enabled payment acceptance for merchants in Ghana to include mobile money platforms Vodafone, MTN, Tigo, and Airtel.
Cameroon: Added payment methods include mobile money platforms Orange and MTN.
Payouts: Merchants can now execute local payments and deposit local currency directly to mobile money and local bank accounts in all supported African countries.
Single API integration: Current dLocal clients can immediately grow revenue in these four countries via the platform’s single API, with no need for any additional integration.
Furthermore, in addition to the Africa expansion, dLocal also struck key integration partnerships with two major payment providers in the region, Verve, out of Nigeria, and Fawry, out of Egypt. Consequently, dLocal is now supporting the 47 million locally issued Verve cards and tokens through its payment platform.
Besides, dLocal’s new partner Fawry, a cash payment method in Egypt, is adding over 166,500 cash payment locations to the dLocal network, as Egypt-based ecommerce heavily relies on cash payments, accounting for about 65% of the total online transactions.
