dLocal announces filing of registration statement for proposed IPO

Thursday 6 May 2021 15:30 CET | News

dLocal, a technology-first payments platform, has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common shares.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. dLocal has applied to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'DLO'. 

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley who are acting as global coordinators, and BofA Securities, HSBC and UBS Investment Bank who are acting as joint bookrunners. 

A registration statement on Form F-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

dLocal powers local payment methods in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with emerging market consumers in 29 countries across APAC, the Middle East, LATAM, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally.


