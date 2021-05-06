dLocal announces filing of registration statement for proposed IPO

dLocal, a technology-first payments platform, has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common shares.
The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. dLocal has applied to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'DLO'.
The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley who are acting as global coordinators, and BofA Securities, HSBC and UBS Investment Bank who are acting as joint bookrunners.
A registration statement on Form F-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.
dLocal powers local payment methods in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with emerging market consumers in 29 countries across APAC, the Middle East, LATAM, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions