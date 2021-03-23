|
Discover signs agreement with Payments Network Malaysia to expand acceptance across the country

Digital bank and payments company Discover and Payments Network Malaysia, the national payments network and shared central infrastructure for payment services in Malaysia, have signed an agreement that will expand acceptance for Discover, Diners Club International, and network alliance cardholders in Malaysia.

The agreement aligns with Discover’s strategy of growing acceptance in Asia Pacific to support existing partners in countries such as Singapore, India, China, and Japan by opening acceptance at ATM locations and point-of-sale terminals throughout Malaysia.

According to the press release, Discover has seen continued acceptance growth in the Asia Pacific region over the past few years with recent partnerships in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Vietnam, and New Zealand, adding to multiple already established relationships. This resulted in acceptance in the region growing 14% in 2020.


