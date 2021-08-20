Discover Global Network, Flutterwave to extend payment acceptance for African merchants

Flutterwave’s merchants will be accepting Discover Global Network cards from Discover, Diners Club International, and network alliance partners on ecommerce payment pages and via apps.
With more than 300,000 merchants globally, Flutterwave makes it easier for businesses to process payments. According to Vanilla Plus, the company recently announced the launch of Flutterwave Store, an ecommerce solution for brick-and-mortar businesses and mom-and-pop stores that helps them offer their inventory online, receive payments, and sell from home.
Discover Global Network includes cards from Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE, and more than 20 alliance partner networks including relationships in Brazil, South Korea, India, Turkey, and Nigeria. Discover Global Network also provides acceptance in over 200 countries and territories with more than 50 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access locations.
This partnership meets a real demand from both local and foreign cardholders to be able to include their card as their saved mode of payment for their online accounts with these merchants to accumulate the points and other benefits associated with their preferred card.
