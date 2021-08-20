|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Discover Global Network, Flutterwave to extend payment acceptance for African merchants

Friday 20 August 2021 15:23 CET | News

Discover Global Network and Flutterwave have signed an agreement that will support the expansion of online payments acceptance for both African and international ecommerce merchants.

Flutterwave’s merchants will be accepting Discover Global Network cards from Discover, Diners Club International, and network alliance partners on ecommerce payment pages and via apps. 

With more than 300,000 merchants globally, Flutterwave makes it easier for businesses to process payments. According to Vanilla Plus, the company recently announced the launch of Flutterwave Store, an ecommerce solution for brick-and-mortar businesses and mom-and-pop stores that helps them offer their inventory online, receive payments, and sell from home. 

Discover Global Network includes cards from Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE, and more than 20 alliance partner networks including relationships in Brazil, South Korea, India, Turkey, and Nigeria. Discover Global Network also provides acceptance in over 200 countries and territories with more than 50 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access locations. 

This partnership meets a real demand from both local and foreign cardholders to be able to include their card as their saved mode of payment for their online accounts with these merchants to accumulate the points and other benefits associated with their preferred card.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, ecommerce, merchants, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Africa
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like