DirectPay enlists Mi-Pay to digitalize payment journey

Thursday 27 May 2021 14:25 CET | News

In a push to accelerate the digital transformation of its debt collection strategy, DirectPay has entered into a collaboration with Mi-Pay.

According to the press release, the partnership brought DirectPay’s integration of Voice and SMS Payment Reminders services provided by Mi-Pay. Moreover, debtors contacted by DirectPay are now able to opt for a payment arrangement via a selection menu. A self-service feature that increases the use of the available online payment and customer service options that DirectPay already had in place.

The average customer debt amounts to a few hundred euros. If DirectPay would involve employees at every stage of the collection process, the collection would cost almost as much money as the debt itself. Therefore, it was important for DirectPay to improve both the cost-efficiency and efficacy of its collection strategy, without harming customer satisfaction. By implementing Mi-Pay’s automated reminder tools, DirectPay is now able to further digitalize the payment journey for debtors and facilitate high quality self-service.

Furthermore, the partnership has focused on bringing additional business value to DirectPay and to the end-user. This has led to the creation of a very promising roadmap towards offering the best possible customer experience. Thanks to the partnership with Mi-Pay, DirectPay has successfully integrated HD Voice and SMS reminders into its dunning process. In the coming months, DirectPay and Mi-Pay will continue to introduce new customer-centric digital communication channels as well as self-service options that empower debtors to take charge of their debts.

DirectPay is a full-service credit management agency that seeks to both continuously improve its services as well as to collect receivables in a socially responsible manner. DirectPay specialises in the cost-efficient administration and management of debtor risks. It assists a large number of companies throughout the entire process from order to cash and offers maximum security on accounts receivable portfolios.

Mi-Pay offers payment solutions and consultancy services trusted by market leaders. Mi-Pay services include payment reminders, fraud protection tools for online transactions and custom prepaid top-up platforms. From its offices in London and Rotterdam, Mi-Pay has built a proven track record that spans decades and multiple geographies.


