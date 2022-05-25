|
News

Digital wallet Pebble raises USD 6.2 mln to expand across Southeast Asia

Wednesday 25 May 2022 13:00 CET | News

Newly launched digital wallet Pebble has raised USD 6.2 million in a round backed by Y Combinator, East Ventures, and LightShed Ventures.

Pebble is currently available in the US but plans to roll out its services to the Southeast Asian markets by the end of 2022, following its latest funding round. 

The new e-wallet offers users a 5% annual percentage yield on their money by converting deposits to USDC stablecoin before lending them to regulated financial institutions. It also gives 5% cashback for clients purchasing from the company’s 55 partnered merchants, including Adidas, Airbnb, Amazon, and Domino’s.

Users can also earn Pebbles, the e-wallet’s rewards currency, through the Discord community, which will allow them to acquire incentives for investors and merchants. 

More: Link


Keywords: e-wallet, mobile payments, mobile money, digital wallet, cashback, funding, expansion, stablecoin
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: East Ventures, LightShed Venture, Pebble, Y Combinator
Countries: South East Asia, United States
