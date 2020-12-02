Digital payments start-up Pomelo Pay raises GBP 2.1 mln

According to the press release, the funding will enable the hardware-free digital payment service provider to grow its offering and continue to help businesses – from independent start-ups to multinationals – navigate the current economic climate by enabling them to take digital payments easily and immediately.
The company allows businesses to take payments from anyone, in any location (physical or digital), at a low cost and without the need for hardware. Its offer, which combines the latest QR code, API, and NFC technology, provides a flexible payment solution for a broad range of payment options including in-person payments, payment links, online shops, contactless table ordering, and menu makers.
Furthermore, Pomelo Pay serves companies across a multitude of sectors, including construction and trades, food and drink, and travel and hospitality. Its flexible approach enables businesses to quickly adapt to changing circumstances while operating safely and securely. Besides, the investment will also be used to expand Pomelo Pay’s rapidly growing team and build on its international reach, which includes offices in London and Singapore, with an expanded presence in countries across Europe and Asia.
