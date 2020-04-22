Deluxe, Fiserv work together for merchant services offerings

Deluxe customers will now have access to the Clover POS platform, robust physical and online payment processing capabilities, gift card services, and much more. Clover functions as a complete business-management platform, which enables merchants to maximise their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.
Deluxe Merchant Services is powered by Fiserv and it is a natural extension to the existing Deluxe portfolio, which enables customers to make outbound payments. With this Fiserv tech, Deluxe can help customers accept payments, offering an end-to-end payables, and receivables solution.
This agreement is part of the Deluxe Payment division’s comprehensive plan to expand its payment technology offering. Through this relationship with Fiserv, Deluxe has enabled its small business ecommerce customers to integrate online payments with the Clover platform. Customers can also link their online store to their Clover account, so they are able to track in-person and online sales, inventory, and order data in one place.
