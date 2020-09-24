|
DataMesh signs payment technology partnership with Peregrine

Thursday 24 September 2020 13:46 CET | News

DataMesh has signed a contract with Peregrine, one of Australia’s largest retailers, to offer its full suite of financial payments products.

Peregrine will deploy DataMesh’s products including hardware, software and data processing across its On The Run (OTR) fuel, retail and convenience businesses, which incorporates outlets for brands including Krispy Kreme, Subway, Oporto and Brumby’s. The deal sees DataMesh become Peregrine’s sole payments provider.

Peregrine will also run the solution across its nationwide Smokemart & GiftBox stores, which is the largest privately-owned retail tobacco offering in Australia.

DataMesh resolves payments technology and compliance issues for major retailers. It does not acquire card scheme transactions, and allows merchants to retain their current acquirer relationships, or move to another merchant acquirer if required.

The company has developed several Cloud POS integration tools enabling one touch POS to eftpos terminal integration, including product level data sharing. Its software operates on the merchant’s choice of EMV-compliant payment hardware with any payment instrument accepted.


