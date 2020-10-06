DataMesh enables native least cost routing on payment terminals

LCR allows for the best economic outcome for merchants on contactless debit card payments by sending them through the debit network that costs the least to accept. It enables a debit payment to be uniquely ‘flagged’ as a specific debit card transaction and sent to the lowest cost debit network, resulting in the lowest cost fee structure for the merchant.
Without LCR, the transaction is sent to the default debit network programmed on the customer’s card, which may not be the lowest cost debit network, resulting in higher transaction costs for merchants.
Merchants will use DataMesh’s software to enable automatic selection of LCR for debit transactions, resulting in lower costs for merchants by routing through eftpos.
DataMesh’s software can read the card/phone/watch, decipher whether it’s a debit or credit payment and attach the relevant message to the transaction before it’s sent to eftpos via the acquirer, which has awarded the transaction the applicable fee structure. Merchants are then charged the lowest payment fees on debit transactions.
DataMesh’s software can be uploaded on existing hardware terminals, negating the need for merchant acquirers to buy new terminals, nor requirements for action by merchants or cardholders.
eftpos, the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) and retailers have been pushing for LCR, with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) saying it will consider regulation if it’s not made widely available to merchants.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions