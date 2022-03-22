|
News

Currencycloud launches Weekend FX

Tuesday 22 March 2022 14:43 CET | News

UK-based cross-border payments platform Currencycloud has launched Weekend FX, providing clients with the ability to offer FX rates 24/7.

As explained in a press release issued by the company, Currencycloud, in partnership with Visa, has now extracted away all the risk, complexity, and cost to support businesses with cross-border payments outside of the normal Monday to Friday, with ‘Weekend FX’. This new solution means that Currencycloud clients can offer customers a competitive fixed FX rate after the markets close on a Friday evening, and this rate will be what clients and their customers settle at on Monday morning when the market opens again.

Following a pilot with clients including Swinto, Anna Money and Tuvoli, subject to approval ‘Weekend FX’ is now available to the majority of Currencycloud clients.

Currencycloud gives businesses the capability to move money across borders, and transact globally in multiple currencies. Since 2012, Currencycloud has processed more than USD 100 billion to over 180 countries, working with banks, financial institutions, and fintechs, including Starling Bank, Revolut, Penta, and Lunar. They are regulated in the UK, Canada, US and the EU and were acquired by Visa in December 2021.

