|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Currencies Direct secures GBP 140 mln in funding from Blackstone

Friday 11 March 2022 13:02 CET | News

Money transfer provider Currencies Direct has received a GBP 140 investment to fund its growth ambitions and target M&A opportunities globally.

In January 2022, the firm also completed a GBP 235 million senior refinancing with Pemberton Asset Management, which followed a March 2021 GBP 165 million refinancing.

Company officials stated that they are confident that Blackstone’s expansive resources and expertise will help fuel their growth as they build momentum. Together with Palamon and Corsair, they have built a business with knowledge, technology, and global footprint required to deliver digital FX and international payment services.

Blackstone mentioned they are happy to invest in Currencies Direct, a leader in FX payments with a track record of continuous growth and a scalable technology platform that can be leveraged to integrate and capitalise on the consolidation opportunities in the market. They look forward to working with the Currencies Direct in partnership with Palamon and Corsair to find M&A targets that can promote the expansion of Currencies Direct’s platform and further augment its solutions for customers.




More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: money transfer, investment, funding, growth markets, digital payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like